Euan Mears, 24, of Sandford Road in South Elmsall and Brooke Barker, 20, of Sunnymede Terrace in Askern, Doncaster, have both been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Euan Mears has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (June 8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooke Barker has been released on bail and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, July 7.

Leeds Magistrates Court.

The incident is believed to have occurred at addresses in Askern and Upton between Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, June 4.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about this incident, including any clips or screenshots of a video which is understood to have been shared online, to please make contact.

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “We are aware of comments on social media posts about this incident and that there is knowledge within the community. Now more than ever in policing, we need support and intelligence from our communities, and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad