Leeds Magistrates Court: Man charged with spate of burglaries in Kippax and assaulting an emergency worker
Lewis Knight, aged 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday) charged with four burglaries, three attempted burglaries, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, assault of an emergency worker and failing to provide a sample for a Class A drugs test.
The charges relate to incidents at addresses in Hollins Beck Close, Cromwell Rise, Hall Park Orchards and Brigshaw Lane between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.
He has been remanded in custody pending further hearings.
The charges result from an investigation by specialist detectives from Leeds District Crime Team.