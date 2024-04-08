Leeds Magistrates Court: Man charged with spate of burglaries in Kippax and assaulting an emergency worker

A man has been arrested and charged over a series of shed and garage burglaries in the Kippax area of Leeds at the weekend.
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lewis Knight, aged 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday) charged with four burglaries, three attempted burglaries, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, assault of an emergency worker and failing to provide a sample for a Class A drugs test.

The charges relate to incidents at addresses in Hollins Beck Close, Cromwell Rise, Hall Park Orchards and Brigshaw Lane between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

He has been remanded in custody pending further hearings.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

The charges result from an investigation by specialist detectives from Leeds District Crime Team. 

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police