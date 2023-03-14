The victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered a broken jaw when he was punched after having a gold chain pulled from his neck during the incident which happened near to the junction of Central Road and Kirkgate in the early hours of December 18 last year. He had to undergo surgery to have metal plates fitted to his jaw.

The suspect was described as white, aged in his mid-to-late twenties, with brown hair. He was wearing a zip-up khaki jacket and jeans.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 4543 Rodgers at Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13220691881 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.