News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 minutes ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
29 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
53 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
59 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
5 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays

Leeds Kirkgate robbery: Photos issued after horrific attack on 50-year-old in city centre as gold chain stolen

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over a street robbery in Leeds city centre which left the victim seriously injured.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT- 1 min read

The victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered a broken jaw when he was punched after having a gold chain pulled from his neck during the incident which happened near to the junction of Central Road and Kirkgate in the early hours of December 18 last year. He had to undergo surgery to have metal plates fitted to his jaw.

The suspect was described as white, aged in his mid-to-late twenties, with brown hair. He was wearing a zip-up khaki jacket and jeans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 4543 Rodgers at Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13220691881 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The suspect was described as white, aged in his mid-to-late twenties, with brown hair. He was wearing a zip-up khaki jacket and jeans.
The suspect was described as white, aged in his mid-to-late twenties, with brown hair. He was wearing a zip-up khaki jacket and jeans.
The suspect was described as white, aged in his mid-to-late twenties, with brown hair. He was wearing a zip-up khaki jacket and jeans.