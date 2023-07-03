Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Kirkgate fire: 11 pictures as firefighters battled city centre building blaze and man arrested

Firefighters from across the city battled a blaze at a derelict building in Leeds city centre.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, after the fire broke out at a former arts hostel in Kirkgate in the early hours of this morning. Road closures remain in place on Vicar Lane, Fish Street and Kirkgate while emergency services carry out their enquiries.

Here are 11 pictures from the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in Kirkgate at 4.40am this morning

1. Kirkgate fire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in Kirkgate at 4.40am this morning Photo: Bob Peters (@BobPetUK)

Shocking footage captured the moment the blaze ripped a derelict building apart - with about 60% of the building in flames

2. Kirkgate fire

Shocking footage captured the moment the blaze ripped a derelict building apart - with about 60% of the building in flames Photo: Bob Peters (@BobPetUK)

Eight fire engines were sent out to the former arts hostel, along with specialist resources and police officers

3. Kirkgate fire

Eight fire engines were sent out to the former arts hostel, along with specialist resources and police officers Photo: Sam Jefferies

Firefighters have now extinguished the fire, but road closures remain in place on Vicar Lane, Fish Street and Kirkgate while emergency services carry out their enquiries

4. Kirkgate fire

Firefighters have now extinguished the fire, but road closures remain in place on Vicar Lane, Fish Street and Kirkgate while emergency services carry out their enquiries Photo: Sam Jefferies

