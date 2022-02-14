A new report has revealed that 105 instances of antisemitism were recorded in the county in 2021, compared to 76 in 2020. Leeds was the city with the most incidents - with 59 recorded.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which records incidents nationwide, said 2021 was the first time it recorded more than 2,000 incidents in a single year with a total figure 24 per cent higher than the previous record annual total of 1,813 incidents in 2019.

CST is a charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats as well as providing security for Jewish communal organisations, schools, synagogues and events.

The Holocaust Memorial service at Leeds City Varieties last month where Master of the Ceremony, Geoff Turnbull, lights a candle.

It added that, in addition to the 2,255 antisemitic incidents recorded in 2021, a further 752 potential incidents were reported to CST that are not included in this report’s statistics as, upon investigation, they did not evidence antisemitic motivation, language or targeting.

The revelations from the CST report will "give a lot of concern to Jewish people", said a Rabbi in Leeds.

Albert Sebastian Chait leads the United Hebrew Congregation at Shadwell Lane, Leeds. He said: "It is disturbing to think antisemitism is on the rise and disturbing to think that after everything that everybody has gone through with the pandemic and realising that everybody is ultimately the same. It is really, really concerning.

"I always give thanks to The Queen and country for giving all religions a place within British society but in general, all faiths and not specifically Jewish, things are on the rise rather than decline. This is something that will give a lot of concern to Jewish people."

Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton. Picture: Steve Riding

Mr Chait said that while he hadn't personally experienced hate crime, he knew people in his congregation that had.

He said: "I know people that have and have been very worried and concerned. People have come to me who have experienced it in the work place and from people that they have been working with for many years. That can be disorientating and heart-breaking."

Simon Myerson, chair of the Leeds Jewish Representative Council (LJRC) said news of the increase was "deeply dispiriting but not surprising" and was attributable to the spike of anti-Jewish hate incidents during and following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East in May and June.

He said: "It is of great concern that the number of antisemitic incidents in West Yorkshire is higher than the national average. Our gratitude is extended for the support of local authorities and the police. We look forward to working with them and all our local representatives to reverse that trend next year."

Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, said: “This increase in antisemitic incidents across the country is deeply disturbing. It’s also extremely worrying that Leeds has one of the highest rates. It’s completely unacceptable that the Jewish Community in Leeds continues to suffer like this. Much more needs to be done across all levels of Government to tackle antisemitism in whatever form it takes.

"CST provide invaluable protection to the Jewish Community and I’m so grateful for the work they do in bringing horrific incidents like this to our attention. It’s time for a national conversation about how to tackle antisemitism. Just weeks ago, we marked Holocaust Memorial Day. We know where this vile hatred can lead and we must work together to increase education and to stamp it out once and for all.”

Mr Chait, who was awarded an MBE in The Queen's New Year Honours for services to the Jewish community, and especially during the pandemic, has called for more education about Jewish history and religion, as well as all faiths, to be practiced in schools and not just on particular occasions such as Holocaust Memorial Day which took place last month.

He added: "The most important thing is in general education about all faiths. Holocaust Memorial Day education is isolated but a consistent and constant message (is needed) of peace and community and education.

"There is a huge amount of work to do. These figures give West Yorkshire an opportunity to work hard for the next year and to see a decline. This is an era of change in society. The world has controlled us for a couple of years, now it is time to take control back and create good."