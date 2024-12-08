Ten people, including several from Leeds, have been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after an investigation into drug smuggling and money laundering at HMP Lindholme.

The six-year inquiry by South Yorkshire Police's Prison Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) saw 11 defendants, including a prison officer, numerous inmates and their relatives charged for the roles they played in smuggling drugs, mobile phones and other banned items into the prison in Doncaster between August 2018 and July 2019.

The criminal network was unravelled after a search of prison officer Victoria Sked's bag revealed an open Pot Noodle with two packages wrapped in cling film inside, which was revealed to be cannabis.

Ten people involved in smuggling drugs and illicit items into HMP Lindholme have been sentenced to over 25 years. | South Yorkshire Police

The then-26-year-old, who was about to leave her role in just a few days, was arrested on suspicion of conveying prohibited articles into prison. Police also discovered a range of illegal drugs, mobile phones, a SIM card and tobacco when further searching Sked, along with large quantities of illicit articles and £7,900 in cash at her home.

Her arrest led to the PACU linking fellow accomplice Ayesha Martin to Sked through financial work. Upon discovering that Martin is the girlfriend of HMP Lindholme inmate Simie McGinley, the force managed to bring down a large number of co-conspirators.

On Friday (December 6) at Sheffield Crown Court, ten of the defendants were sentenced, including Victoria Sked, now 32, of HMP New Hall, who was jailed for three years and 11 months for drug smuggling, money laundering, and smuggling mobile phones and SIM cards into prison.

Ayesha Martin, 30, of Baring Gould Way in Wakefield, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for the same charges.

Gareth Roberts, 38, of Manor Farm Drive, Leeds, and Robert Williams, 35, of Brignall Garth, Leeds, both inmates at the time, were jailed for three-and-a-half years and one year and ten months respectively for smuggling cannabis, Spice and mobile phones.

Simie McGinley, 30, of HMP Stocken Hall, received a one-and-a-half-year sentence for smuggling drugs, steroids, phones and SIM cards, along with money laundering. Jack McGlen, 33, of Woodbridge Lawn, Leeds, was jailed for four years of similar offences.

External associate Darren Morgan, of Renee Close, Bradford, received four years and ten months, while Adam Kirk, 34, of Fir Tree Approach, Leeds, was sentenced to two years and four months for their involvement.

Two women, Alicia Harrison, 27, of Woodbridge Crescent, Leeds, and Abigail Carter, 24, of Alderley, Skelmersdale, were given suspended sentences for their roles in smuggling drugs and money laundering.

A picture of chargers, Kinder Egg holders and mobile phones were found on Sked's phone. | South Yorkshire Police

An eleventh associate, Diane Monks, 45, of Chestnut Grove, Leeds, is due to be sentenced on Friday, December 13, after pleading guilty to smuggling cannabis and Spice.

Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, who is the officer in charge of this case, said: “This investigation has spanned over half a decade with hours of phone work, forensic analysis and financial enquiries carried out to dismantle this complex criminal network operating both inside and outside the prison.

“They all played their part in creating this elaborate web of drug smuggling and money laundering that they thought was intangible, and it is thanks to the hard work of this unit in bringing the conspirators of these crimes to justice.

“Today’s result is testament to the efforts of the unit, as well as specialists who have provided key knowledge and expertise to help us progress this case, and staff at HMP Lindholme who have supported us in our operations.

“Due to the complexities of our investigations, it can take a significant period of time for court cases to progress and for justice to be delivered but I want the public to know that we are never resting on our laurels.”