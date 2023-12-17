Leeds husband banned from seeing his wife found at her home hiding from drug dealers

An estranged Leeds husband banned from seeing his wife was found living at her home after going on the run from drug dealers.

Scott Nelson narrowly avoided being locked up in the summer for attacking his wife, but was given a suspended sentence and a restraining order to keep him away from the woman.

But he was locked up this week after the judge who originally sentenced him, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, told him: “We had an agreement, if you breached it (the restraining order) you would go to prison. I will keep my word, you did not keep yours.”

Prosecutor Jade Edwards said Nelson, formerly of Britannia Road, Morley, was convicted in June of causing actual bodily harm to his wife and two breaches of a non-molestation order. He was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, given 10 rehabilitation days and the five-year restraining order to stop him contacting the victim and being with in 100 metres of her address.

Nelson was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for breaching his order. (pic by National World)

On October 14 this year, the police were contacted by Nelson’s sister-in-law to say that he had been staying at her address and she had an argument with him and she was forced to leave the property as a result.

Officers attended and found 36-year-old Nelson inside the property. His estranged wife said he had been made homeless, felt sorry for him and did not want him on the streets, so had agreed to let him stay temporarily.

Nelson said he had been living at his parents’ address but was kicked out because of dealers coming to the house and making threats. It was heard that he had been at his ex’s house for around two weeks. Appearing in court this week, he admitted a breach of the restraining order.

Mitigating Benjamin Bell said: “He understands his position and has attended today with his bag (expecting a prison sentence). He was kicked out of his parents’ home which was due to drug problems. He is now back at that accommodation but it’s not long term. They are assisting him in trying to find an address of his own.”