Satpreet Singh Gandhi formally entered a guilty plea to killing 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi in September.

She was found seriously injured at the flat in Headingley and died a short time later. Gandhi appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning for the five-minute hearing, in which the victim’s family tuned in via video link from across the world to watch the proceedings.

He spoke only to confirm his name, and quietly muttered “guilty” after the charge of murder was put to him. A preliminary trial date had been set for May next year, which has now been scrapped in light of his guilty plea.

The 37-year-old, of Kirkstall Road, Burley, is now expected to be sentenced on December 13. Judge Tom Bayliss KC warned him that he will be facing a mandatory life sentence, but a minimum tariff is yet to be decided. He said: “You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi.

"The sentence for murder is fixed by law, it’s a life sentence. The court must impose life, but must specify a minimum term before you can be released on licence.”

Held on remand at HMP Leeds, no application was made for Gandhi’s bail. Police were called to a flat on Victoria Road in Headingley at 6.26pm on Monday, September 5, where Harleen was found seriously injured.

She was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

