Leeds house burglar attacked ex partner then offered her £2,000 to drop the charges

Kieran Richards was jailed for string of offences this week, including ABH, burglary and theft.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Ben Whittingham said Richards was first arrested after an incident in May, 2021, when he saw his ex girlfriend in a pub in Batley. Nothing was said between them, but when the woman and her friend returned home, they found Richards waiting in her bedroom.

After an argument in which they tried to get him out of the property, he attacked her friend and punched her several times, knocking her unconscious and breaking her nose and cheek bone. He later offered his ex £2,000 to drop the charges.

Then on March 3, 2022, Richards and accomplices Daniel Morton and Liam Hall, were spotted in a stolen Ford Fiesta that had been taken weeks before in Crossgates.

Richards was jailed for a string of offences including ABH on a woman and a burglary. (pics by WYP / National World)

Suspecting it was on cloned plates, the police pursued the car from the M621. It then turned onto the wrong side of the carriageway and was travelling at 50mph into oncoming traffic.

It was intentionally rammed by a police car and stopped, with the occupants arrested while trying to flee on foot.

Finally, Richards’ blood was found after a house burglary in East Ardsley on the afternoon of November 11 last year while the occupants were out. The 22-year-old and an unnamed accomplice smashed a window to gain entry before finding the keys to an Audi S3 parked outside and driving it away. After matching his DNA, he was arrested but denied the burglary. The car was never recovered.

Richards, of Ferrand Avenue, Bradford, appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds. He admitted ABH, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, burglary and theft of a car.

He was recalled to prison following a conviction for arson in 2022. Mitigating on his behalf, Harry Crowson said Richards “had a very difficult early life”, having been in the care system from 10 until he turned 18.

He said that after being released from prison for his arson conviction, he was sofa surfing and committed the house burglary “in desperation”. He added: “While there’s no excuse for his behaviour, there are explanations.”

Judge Richard Mansell KC jailed him for 28 months and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Daniel Morton, formerly of Hedge Top Lane, Halifax, but now living in Chesterfield, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and driving while banned, both in regard to the stolen Fiesta. He has five previous convictions, including aggravated vehicle taking.

Mitigating, Erin Kitson-Parker said: “He panicked and made a mistake but it was a short-lived incident. To his credit, he has not committed any offences since.”

He was given 18 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 12 months.