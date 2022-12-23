Harley Davidson owner Craig Merchant only gave himself up after he tried to escape down a farm track and “ran out of road”.

Officers had tried to pull him over initially on Brice Smeaton Way in Castleford on the afternoon of October 22 last year after noticing he had no rear registration plate.

He took off at speed reaching speeds of 60mph in 30mph zones, attempting “dangerous manoeuvres” by weaving in and out of traffic and crossing over the wrong side of the road, prosecutor Oliver Connor told Leeds Crown Court.

Merchant pulled dangerous moves on his Harley around Xscape.

After arriving at Xscape in Castleford he travelled the wrong way around a roundabout and undertook vehicles. He eventually turned down the track towards Woodhouse Farm but eventually stopped and put his hands up. The chase had lasted around five minutes.

Merchant, 37, was also found to be in possession of bags of amphetamine. He made full admissions during his police interview and later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and possession of Class B drugs. Speaking on his behalf, barrister Harry Crowson described the chase as “foolish”. He said Merchant had been deported from Australia for not having a Visa, and the last time he saw his partner was when they were pulled over by police and he was taken into custody.

Mr Crowson said: “It’s in no way an explanation, but it perhaps puts all the pieces in place as to why he reacted the way he did that day.”

He also said that Merchant, of New York Square in Leeds, also had a long-standing issue with amphetamines. Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him that his actions “crossed the custody threshold”, but said he could suspend the sentence. He said: “You were double the speed limit, weaving in and out of traffic, and pulling off down a country lane. You effectively ran out of road. Police chases are so dangerous, not only for you and the police, but for innocent people going about their business.”

