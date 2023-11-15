A judge told a Leeds grandad to “grow up and take responsibility” after trying to entice a 12-year-old girl into his bed, and then claiming he had no intention to abuse her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paedophile Sajjad Mahmood latched onto what he thought was a youngster on Facebook, told her he was in love with her, offered to pay for her travel from Cornwall, would shower her with gifts and said she could stay in his bed.

The profile belonged to an online hunter group in the south west of England, hoping to snare predators. Mahmood, 54, admitted attempting to meet a child after sexual communication, but when his barrister told Leeds Crown Court that he had no sexual intentions, Judge Ray Singh halted proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Mahmood: “It’s patently nonsense that there would be nothing untoward sexually had this been a real person. Sorry for being so blunt, but I find your explanation incredible. If you are guilty, you need to grow up and take responsibility.”

Mahmood groomed the "girl" over Facebook. (pics by Adobe / National World)

He told Mahmood that if he wanted to maintain his story, he would have to apply to withdraw his guilty plea and stand trial. But after brief discussions with his barrister, Mahmood accepted the Crown’s case.

Prosecutor Vincent Blake-Barnard said that Mahmood made contact with the decoy profile run by the hunter group in March 2021. He sent a message in response to the profile photo, saying “beautiful”.

She told him she was 12 and lived in Cornwall and he said he was single, looking for friends and wanted to meet her. He repeatedly asked to travel to Leeds and he would take time off work. Mahmood, of Luxor Street, Harehills, then made the suggestion about sleeping in his bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Laura Addy said Mahmood had no previous convictions. He came to England in his 20s but in recent years his marriage became “rocky” and he left the matrimonial home.

She said: “He found himself somewhat isolated and lonely, none of which provide an excuse. He wishes through me to express to his regret and remorse.”