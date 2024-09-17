Leeds gang who ran Scarborough drugs empire to be sentenced in November
Daniel Newsome appeared at Leeds Crown Court last week and initially denied drug-dealing offences, but admitted his role just days into an expected week-long trial.
It was heard that the gang operated out of Leeds and would supply heroin and crack cocaine to a team of dealers, including Newsome, selling directly to addicts living in the coastal North Yorkshire town, 60 miles away.
A police investigation was conducted between April and November of 2019, centering around the transportation of the drugs between the counties.
They used surveillance to monitor the suspects before moving in to arrest them.
Newsome, of Britannia Street, Scarborough, was initially charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, but admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, which was accepted by the Crown.
He will be sentenced, along with eight others, during a two-day hearing on November 4 and 5 at Leeds Crown Court.
The others to be sentenced on drugs charges include:
- Cameron Lyn, 33, of Easterly Road, Gipton.
- Roy Fogarty 32, of St Hildas Place, Cross Green.
- Ethan McCorrie, 27, of Colton Road, Armley.
- Michael Byrne, 46, of Blenheim Avenue, Woodhouse.
- Benjamin Conway, 32, of Ley Lane, Armley.
- Benjamin Javan, 33, of Alder Mews, Batley.
- Kyah Dalby, 28, of HMP Humber, North Cave, East Yorkshire.
- Damon Tremble, 47, of HMP Lindholme, Doncaster.