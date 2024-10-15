Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gang that burst into the home of a terrified man whom they recruited to sell crushed paracetamol as cocaine have been jailed for more than 11 years.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three young men, aged between 18 and 21, were found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of committing robbery at the home in Harehills.

Nikolas Klempar, David Puska and Romeo Stojka were all handed the lengthy sentences for the prolonged incident in which they barged their way into the victim’s home, stole his jacket and phone and escorted him to his mother’s house looking for cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puska (left), Stojka (middle) and Klempar (right) were all jailed for forcing their way into a man's home and robbing him. (pics by WYP) | WYP

The court heard that the victim had been persuaded to sell the crushed paracetamol, purporting to be cocaine, but wanted to break free from the gang. Fearing trouble, he even moved home to avoid reprisals.

But in the early hours of January 21, they went to his new home in Harehills and barged their way in, demanding money. He told them he did not have any cash and they went through his belongings, threatening him with violence.

They took his coat and phone from him, but gave him a phone back of lesser value. At around 7am they escorted him to his mother’s home in Meanwood, but when they arrived, he fled on foot and hid in a nearby field, calling the police.

They arrived and picked up the victim, taking him back to Harehills where they found four males, including the three defendants. Puska, 21, was arrested but ran off and managed to get away. He was re-arrested later, along with 19-year-old Stojka and Klempar, who only turned 18 last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They all denied robbery, but were found guilty after their trial in July. Puska was also found guilty of escaping custody.

Puska, of Cross Flatts Mount, Beeston, has four previous convictions for seven offences, all drug related. Mitigating on his behalf, Richard Holland said the robbery was “impulsive with little planning”.

He said he was hoping to move away from the area once he is released, to get away from his associates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stojka, of Gledhow Valley Road, Leeds, has no previous convictions. Mitigating, Felicity Hemlin said he had “clearly got in with the wrong crowd”.

Klempar, of Luxor View, Harehills, has just one convictions for drugs. Mitigating, Eddison Flint said his client had no formal education but was hoping to obtain qualifications so he could get a job on his release.

Judge Simon Batiste told all three defendants: “You continue to maintain a lack of involvement in the offences. There’s no hint of remorse for what you have done, from any of you.”

Puska was jailed for six years and one month, Stojka received four years, and Klempar was handed three years and four months.