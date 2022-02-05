Leeds gang jailed for nearly 25 years after police broke up drugs supply chain worth at least £385k

Ringleader Irfan Dad and his gang of drug dealers were today handed sentences of nearly 25 years combined, after police broke up a supply chain which involved moving large quantities of cocaine from Leeds to the North East - worth a street value of at least £385,000.

Dad, 22, of Sandhurst Place, Harehills, Leeds was jailed for 12 years after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property at an earlier hearing.

Rehem, of Spencer Place, Chapeltown, Leeds, had previously admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Clockwise from top left: Adeel Habib, Irfan Dad and Mohammed Adil Rehem (Photos: WYP)

Rehem also admitted disqualified driving. He was jailed for three years and two months.

Adeel Habib, aged 23, of Easterly Road, Gipton, Leeds, admitted conspiring to supply class A controlled Drugs and was jailed for four years.

Hassan Ahmed, aged 21, of Hamilton Terrace, Chapeltown, Leeds, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs, and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Mohammed Louqman Dad, above, and Hassan Ahmed, below, with a picture of the cocaine analysed by police (Photos: WYP)

Mohamed Louqman Dad, aged 29, of Sandhurst Place, Harehills, Leeds admitted conspiring to supply class B controlled drugs. He was jailed for two years.

The police investigation began when officers stopped Rehem’s car on October 2, 2020 after witnessing and exchange in a layby in Teeside.

After searching Rehem’s VW Golf, officers found a Chanel bag containing bundles of cash totalling £21,960.

Irfan Dad was arrested in the driver’s seat of a BMW in a yard behind a takeaway on Roundhay Road, Leeds. The BMW and two other vehicles, an Audi TT and Fiesta believed to be connected to Dad, were seized by police.

A bag containing 268 milligrams of cocaine was found in the BMW, together with disposable latex gloves and rolls of white bags. Dad’s DNA was found on the cocaine’s packaging.

The Audi TT contained packages of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis skunk as well as dealer bags and scales.

Police spotted Adeel Habib going back and forth to the Audi TT during an afternoon, moving items within the vehicle and removing items from it.

DNA from swabs taken from the driver’s door lever, passenger door lever and gear knob matched that of Habib.

The Fiesta contained cannabis skunk and cocaine. Fingerprints from the cannabis packaging have been identified as those of Habib and Mohammed Louqman Dad.

Items found at Ahmed’s address included more than a kilo of cannabis, six grams of high purity cocaine and 94 grams of etizolam, a class C drug usually sold as 'Xanax'.

Dealer lists and other records linked to his drug business were found on Irfan Dad’s phone. Those lists included a dated running total rising from £343,365 on June 14 to £427,625 on September 27.

A total of 65 photos and videos were also found on the phone showing bags of white powder with the appearance of cocaine on weighing scales.

An expert witness concluded that all the items appeared to be cocaine in various formats ranging from one kilogram blocks with identification stamps through to powder format after the adulteration phase has taken place.

Three one kilogram blocks of high-purity cocaine can be seen, with the potential to produce nine kilograms.

Analysis of the videos estimated a total of over nine kilos of cocaine with a potential street value of £385,000.

Detective Superintendent Fiona Gaffney of West Yorkshire Police said: “I’m pleased that significant sentences were handed down to these individuals for their role in what was an organised drugs ring, supplying illegal substances on the streets of West Yorkshire and further afield.

“I hope these sentences show a real example of the penalties those who become involved in this kind of activity can face for becoming involved in the kind of drug dealing which causes misery in our communities.”

“Illegal substances have no place in our communities, and through Programme Precision, we will continue to target those involved in serious and organised crime to make West Yorkshire a safer place.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their communities can contact Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.