The unnamed supporter was identified by his club after a video of him appearing to swap the bottle in the goal of Warrington Town 'keeper Tony Thompson was shared online.

Warrington stopper Thompson, 28, was sent off during FA Trophy clash with Guiseley on Saturday after he confronted the supporter and squirted the liquid in his direction.

A video widely shared on social media appears to show a fan leap over the advertising boards and swap a sports drink that was in Thompson's goal with an identical bottle.

Guiseley AFC play Halifax Town in a previous fixture

The caption reads: "P*ssed in keeper's juice."

Cheshire Police are said to be investigating the incident, which prompted a lengthy delay during the game at Warrington's Cantilever Park.

Guiseley AFC, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football, today said the fan who entered the pitch had been identified.

The club added he has been banned from all home and away matches with immediate effect after it appealed for information from fellow fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says: "Once we receive the match footage from Warrington Town we will continue in our efforts to identify the individual’s accomplices and take necessary action against these.

"Guiseley AFC Supporters’ Club have also banned this individual from travelling on their match day coaches."

The club said it has submitted all its available evidence to the police and will review the length of the ban once the fan's full involvement in the incident is determined.

Thompson tweeted after the match: "Today I fell out of love with the GAME!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been called many names but for someone to piss in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn’t allowed to react because I’m a player is outrageous.

"That person has put me my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick."

Warrington Town said in a statement: "It goes without saying that the incident is deplorable and has no place in non-league football, football or society in general.

"We have also been contacted by Cheshire Police regarding the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad