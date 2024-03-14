Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Ramsey and Jack Rice, both 19-years-old, were also found not to have valid rod licenses during their visit to a trout stream in Driffield.

They were both found guilty of unlawfully attempting to take fish from water where a private right of fishery exists contrary to the Theft Act 1968, and taking fish without a license with a rod and line contrary to Section 27 of the Salmon and Freshwaters Fisheries Act 1975.

Alfie Ramsey and Jack Rice were sentenced after being caught fishing without permission and not having valid rod licenses on a visit to a trout stream in Driffield. Photo: Google.

Ramsey, of Bodmin Road, and Rice, of Helston Walk, appeared for sentencing at Beverley Magistrates Court on Monday (March 11).

Both men were ordered to pay fines, costs, and surcharges totally £776 each and their equipment forfeited by the court, which is to be donated to a Local Youth Fishing Programme.

Rural Task Force Sergeant Kevin Jones, of Humberside Police, said: “We take reports of this nature seriously, and through Op Traverse, a multi-agency operation tackling illegal fishing, fish theft and the associated Anti-Social Behaviour along rivers, lakes, and waterways, we can hold those who commit such crimes to account.

“We work closely with partners including the Environment Agency, Angling Trust and the fishing community, including river keepers and members, to take positive action with regards this type of criminality.

“This conviction sends out a message that we will not tolerate any illegal fishing across the East Riding and will take positive action against those individuals who are involved in such illegal poaching activities."

He added: “I would like to thank the River Keeper and Angling Trust for their support with the investigation. This type of offending not only has a financial and environmental impact across many of our angling clubs but also causes harassment, alarm and distress to club members who pay subscriptions to have the right to fish the streams without individuals trespassing and taking fish away.

“The stocking of private streams and enclosed waters can cost angling clubs thousands of pounds each year. Our advice is simple, stay legal, buy a rod licence, and adhere to the fishing laws.