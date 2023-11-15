The organisers of Leeds Festival and police have issued reports about the “hard-line” response to tackle drug dealers at this year’s event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the death of 16-year-old David Celino at the 2022 edition of the event the organisers – Festival Republic – promised that they would implement tighter security measures.

Now the company and West Yorkshire Police have each issued reports on how the festival was managed this year in response to a direct request by the senior coroner for Leeds, Kevin McLoughlin, who oversaw David’s inquest in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest concluded that David died after taking “about one-and-a-half ecstasy tablets” he and his friends bought from a dealer at the site who has never been identified.

A 'hard line' approach to drug dealers was taken at this year's Leeds Festival following the death of David Celino at the 2022 edition.

A report authored by Festival Republic’s managing director Melvin Benn said that a debrief of the event’s emergency teams “noted that the hard-line taken this year was welcomed by all”.

He said that the festival built a “hostile environment for drug dealers” through a variety of measures such as more robust searches, increased police visibility and the presence of search dogs at every gate.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that 71 arrests were made at the event, of which 59 were over drug-related offences. Police said that an increase in the usage of CCTV to find drug activity resulted in more arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of those arrested have already been convicted, including two young men who were caught with over £30,000 worth of drugs.

In comparison, there were 50 arrests made at the 2022 event, of which 29 were drug-related.