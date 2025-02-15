Leeds Festival dealer found to have £15,000 drugs stash

A drug dealer caught by security at the Leeds Festival was found to have a stash worth more than £15,000.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Chadwick was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he was caught selling ketamine and cannabis at the three-day Bramham Park music event.

The 24-year-old was first spotted by a security guard on August 23 in the main arena area. He was seen to approach several people, before appearing to complete a deal with one person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the security guard then lost Chadwick in the crowd.

Luckily, he saw him again the next day, was seen to take cocaine and had a sock hanging out of his pocket.

Staff moved in to grab him, and despite his attempts to resist he was overpowered and detained.

Chadwick (inset) was caught selling drugs at the Leeds Festival last year. | WYP / National World

He was found to have bags of ketamine and cannabis on him, along with pills of MDMA, prosecutor Holly Clegg told the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police later searched the home of Chadwick on Lismore Road, Dukinfield, Greater Manchester and found a huge stash of drugs, along with a vacuum-sealing machine, sets of scales and multiple phones, all linked to dealing.

Held on remand, Chadwick admitted two counts of dealing in ketamine, one of dealing in cannabis, and possession of MDMA.

He has one previous conviction for 13 offences - sexual offences involving a child.

Mitigating, Shufqat Khan said there was “genuine remorse” for his drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “His real issue has been drugs. He has been using hard drugs since he was 17. It’s now a considerable amount of time he has been off drugs.”

He said that Chadwick was a talented artist and had been occupying himself in art classes while in prison.

Judge Kate Rayfield told him he should “sell artwork rather than sell drugs”, saying that “selling drugs is a mug’s game”.

She said his situation was made worse by selling at the Leeds Festival. She added: “It encourages people of 15 or 16-years-old to spend their first time away from home.

“Those are your customers. They are vulnerable and open to exploitation. It’s exactly why drug dealers go to the Leeds Festival.”

She jailed him for 21 months.