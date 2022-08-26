Leeds Festival 2022: Live updates from Bramham Park as police confirm teenager's death
Day three of Leeds Festival is underway.
Our reporter Tom Coates is among all the action, joining around 75,000 revellers as they prepare for day three of live music.
Wolf Alice, AJ Tracey, Fountaines D.C, Bring Me To The Horizon, D-Block Europe and Enter Shikari are all set to perform.
And of course, the Arctic Monkeys.
We’ll bring you live updates from Bramham Park throughout the day, including the full set times, reaction from fans and more.
Leeds Festival live updates as police investigate death of 16-year-old boy
Last updated: Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 20:33
Congestion expected during Monday exodus from site
Police investigating death of 16-year-old boy
A police investigation has begun after the suspected drugs-related death of a teenager at Leeds Festival.
West Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old boy’s death was believed to be an isolated incident as no similar reports had been received.
It is thought that he may have taken MDMA before falling ill on Saturday night.
Here’s what we know so far:
Festivalgoer accuses Uber drivers of inflating fares
A festivalgoer has shared their experience of trying to get a taxi home from the site in Bramham Park, saying they were “absolutely disgusted” by what they had seen.
They accused Uber drivers of inflating fares and demanding cash payments in order to take people home.
The company said “what has been described is unacceptable” and it has a zero tolerance policy on picking up unbooked customers.
Read the full story:
Two Yorkshire powerhouses set to dominate on Sunday night
Day three has arrived and Leeds Festival remains miraculously rain-free, writes Tom Coates.
The sun is still shining and those in attendance are preparing themselves for a Sunday night dominated by two Yorkshire powerhouses.
Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizon will be headlining the Main Stage West at 7.50pm, before their Steel City counterparts Arctic Monkeys grace the Main Stage East at 9.20pm.
The latter did not allow the BBC to stream their Reading Festival set last night, leaving the fans in Leeds awaiting in suspense regarding what to expect.
Their setlist, however, has been reported online and the Leeds Festival crowd can expect a blend of classic favourites and a tease of their new material if it is the same.
Unsurprisingly, two of Sheffield’s favourite sons are generating plenty of excitement.
Read the full report here:
Fans vying for best Arctic Monkeys spots
Our reporter Tom Coates writes: “People are already trying to get into the front pen at the Main Stage East, presumably to secure a spot down the front for Wolf Alice and Arctic Monkeys. This was taken while Fontaines DC were on.”
Huge queues building up for food
It looks like a lot of people are making a dash for something to eat ahead of the headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys tonight.
Our reporter Tom Coates has just shared this video, saying: “There are huge queues for food, it’s probably the busiest I’ve seen the Main Stage East at this time of day.”
Secret set alert!
The Lathums will be performing their second set of the day over on the BBC Music Introducing Stage. If you didn’t catch them earlier, you have another chance...
Festival butterflies for frontman
Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has said playing at Reading and Leeds festivals still gives him “butterflies” after more than a decade of visits.
Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of their set in Leeds today, he said: “It is the one that still gives me jitters. The butterflies will be going even after all these years. Just pumped full of adrenaline.
“The show (at Reading on Saturday) felt really solid and the crowd was amazing until the power outage, but apart from that it was sick.”
Reynolds also recalled visiting Reading festival as a teenager alongside the band, who formed in St Albans, Hertfordshire, in 1999.
He said: “Early on in our lives we were so used to being in the audience looking at that stage, so even now being on the stage still feels very woah… It still gets you.”
They will be performing on the Main Stage West at Leeds from 4.15pm.
Festival pranksters target car
Someone’s not going to be best pleased when they get back to their car later...
Picture: Morgan Beckers
Why people can’t wait to see the Artic Monkeys
When our reporter Tom Coates asked which act people were most looking forward to watching today, there was one name on everyone’s lips.