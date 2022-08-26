Leeds Festival 2022: Live updates from Bramham Park as police confirm teenager's death

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has said playing at Reading and Leeds festivals still gives him “butterflies” after more than a decade of visits.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of their set in Leeds today, he said: “It is the one that still gives me jitters. The butterflies will be going even after all these years. Just pumped full of adrenaline.

“The show (at Reading on Saturday) felt really solid and the crowd was amazing until the power outage, but apart from that it was sick.”

Reynolds also recalled visiting Reading festival as a teenager alongside the band, who formed in St Albans, Hertfordshire, in 1999.

He said: “Early on in our lives we were so used to being in the audience looking at that stage, so even now being on the stage still feels very woah… It still gets you.”