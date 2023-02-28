West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds South Policing team said it had executed warrants at a number of addresses in the Beeston and Holbeck areas of the city on Monday. Searches of the properties led to the discovery of 468 cannabis plants and 18kg of dried cannabis, with the estimated street value of the haul being £599,000.

Sharing an update on Twitter, the team said that two Albanian men had been charged and remanded into custody ahead of court appearances.A report presented to West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel last year set out the changing tactics and backgrounds of criminals in the drug trade. It noted 26 per cent of suspects linked to cannabis grows in the county were foreign nationals, including members East Balkan gangs.

Last month, two Albanians were jailed after police uncovered a £1m cannabis farm in West Yorkshire.