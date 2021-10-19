A court heard Deshawn Hendrickson's home in Roundhay was "awash" with drugs when police executed a search warrant on September 21 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police officers went to the property on Brackenwood Drive and knocked on the door.

Hendrickson spoke to the officers through an upstairs window and asked them why they were there.

Drug dealer Deshawn Hendrickson was jailed for 32 months at Leeds Crown Court.

The defendant was told to open the door but was seen "moving back and forth" before going downstairs.

The 21-year-old was arrested and taken to Elland Road police station.

The property was searched and 95 bags of crack cocaine, worth around £1,500, were recovered.

The officers also found 15 bags of cocaine, frozen cannabis leaves and £1,090 in cash.

Scales and other drug dealing equipment were also found.

He refused to comment about the drugs during an interview and claimed he had earned the money working for a packaging company.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He has previous convictions for supplying drugs.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Henderson pleaded guilty to the offences the day after his arrest and accepted he must go to prison.

Sentencing, Judge Robin Mairs said: "Your house was awash with drugs, scales and paraphernalia.