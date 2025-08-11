Motorists in Leeds have been warned to watch out for a brazen new parking scam sweeping the city.

Fraudsters have been sticking fake QR codes over genuine parking signs in a bid to trick people into handing over their bank details.

Leeds City Council/National World

The flimsy bits of paper have been spotted at car parks across the city.

Leeds City Council issued an urgent alert, saying: “We have been made aware of fraudulent parking signs with QR codes being put up around the city.

“Please do not scan them - they are scams. We will never ask you to scan a QR code to pay for parking. If you spot a QR code at a parking space, please report it to the police via 101.”

People have been urged to double-check official signage and use only trusted payment methods.

Anyone who has already scanned one of the fake codes should contact their bank immediately and alert the authorities.