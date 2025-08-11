Fraudsters target Leeds drivers with fake parking QR codes as council warns 'do not scan them'
Fraudsters have been sticking fake QR codes over genuine parking signs in a bid to trick people into handing over their bank details.
The flimsy bits of paper have been spotted at car parks across the city.
Leeds City Council issued an urgent alert, saying: “We have been made aware of fraudulent parking signs with QR codes being put up around the city.
“Please do not scan them - they are scams. We will never ask you to scan a QR code to pay for parking. If you spot a QR code at a parking space, please report it to the police via 101.”
People have been urged to double-check official signage and use only trusted payment methods.
Anyone who has already scanned one of the fake codes should contact their bank immediately and alert the authorities.