Leeds driver hit triple the speed limit in stolen car during 'truly awful piece of driving'
The stolen Ford Ecosport, bearing false registration plates, was being driven by Joe Hull who spent almost eight minutes pulling dangerous manoeuvres to escape the pursuing officers.
Leeds Crown Court heard that the car had been stolen from a car park in the city four days before by two men who managed to bypass the locking system.
Officers then saw it on the evening of July 21, at around 8.15pm. Hull accelerated away when he caught sight of the police, reaching speeds of 58mph in a 30mph zone, then 70mph in a 20mph zone as he headed towards Hunslet.
The court was told there were people in the streets enjoying the summer weather. He overtook and undertook other cars, and drove on the wrong side of the road.
The 23-year-old eventually abandoned the vehicle but was quickly detained. Hull, of Stratford Avenue, Beeston, appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. He admitted dangerous driving, having no licence or insurance and possession of cannabis.
He has previous convictions including dangerous driving, burglary and handling stolen goods. He was only jailed in January for 10 months for going equipped to steal vehicles.
Mitigating, Adrian Pollard said Hull had learning difficulties and had struggled throughout his early life, particularly at school. He added: “It’s not an excuse but perhaps a reason why he fell into the criminal justice environment. Since turning 18 he has spent four years in prison. It’s a sad and sorry tale for somebody of his age.”
Judge Neil Clark told Hull: “It was a truly awful piece of driving, narrowly mossing other vehicles. You were overtaking when it was not safe and driving at high speed in built-up streets. You have many motoring offences.”
He jailed him for 15 months, and banned him from driving for 31-and-a-half months, telling him he must take an extended re-test to get his licence back.