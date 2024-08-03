A door-staff worker who was racially abused by a nightclub reveller in Wakefield hit the man so hard it split his entire lip and left him scarred for life.

The man received the full-thickness wound to his mouth after making racial slurs towards Bernard Neboh at the After Dark club in Wakefield city centre in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Neboh, who lives in Leeds, admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Bouncer Neboh was working at After Dark in Wakefield when he punched a man who racially abused him. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said the victim had been in the Westgate club for the New Year celebrations and had met his mother and her partner there. But following an altercation on the dancefloor, security staff thought the victim was responsible so they escorted him to the door and ejected him, despite remonstrations.

Neboh, 29, turned away but the man then directed abuse towards him, causing Neboh to turn around and lash out at him, striking him to the face. CCTV was later analysed and it was agreed that the victim had made the racial slur.

He required surgery on his lip and the court heard that he is now self conscious about his appearance.

Neboh, of Wyebeck Valley Road, Gipton, has no previous convictions. Mitigating on his behalf, Erin Kitson-Parker said it was an isolated incident and added: “Two wrongs don’t make a right, but the racial abuse was the catalyst of his offending and he snapped.

“He takes the matter very seriously. He is very remorseful and embarrassed. He should not have reacted the way he did.”

She said Nigerian-born Neboh had been suspended from his job as a result, but harbours ambitions to to work in data and technology having achieved a masters degree.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Neboh: “It was only cleary after something was said did you turn around. It must have been a really strong punch. He is conscious he has been scarred for life. It was because of your rage and fury.

“Racial abuse is wholly unacceptable but it does not begin to justify this. I’m sure it’s something you have had to deal with and will have to deal with again. It’s not right, but you have to deal with it. There’s no justification for punching him.”

She gave him six months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, and 250 hours of unpaid work. She told him he had escaped custody “by a whisker”.