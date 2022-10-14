Tracey Logan, 51, was taking three-year-old Belle for a walk early on Wednesday morning (October 12) around Seacroft when she heard the two dogs behind a fence on Ramshead Drive. It was then as she turned onto Eastdean Bank that two dogs came bounding towards her and attacked Belle.

Mrs Logan said the two dogs “looked like Bedlington Terriers”, adding: “They were in a garden a few doors down from me so I assumed the person that lived there had new dogs. Now it seems they had gone in that garden to wait for something to go after.”

Mrs Logan said she tried to pick Belle up but they snatched her from her arms.

Tracey Logan with her pet chihuahua Belle

She said: “I tried to get them off her but they would not. They dragged her out of my arms.

"They were biting her and shaking her like she was some sort of chew toy.”

She said that she took Belle to the vets straight away – despite knowing that she had died – and discovered that she had suffered a punctured lung in the attack.

She said: “It was a vicious, horrible, devastating attack. I don’t want anybody to have to go through that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Logan said that her household feels 'empty' since her beloved pet was killed

"I just dread to think what would’ve happened if it was a child walking a dog.”

She said that the two dogs then ran around the corner and, she later found out, also attacked another dog and its owner.

Speaking today (Friday), Mrs Logan said: “The first day I was in shock, yesterday was about trying to get some justice for her and today I’m just in bits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that her and the rest of her household – including her husband Craig and their youngest son Toby – and others that knew Belle had been left devastated by the news.

Three-year-old Belle was killed by two dogs in the Seacroft area

Mrs Logan said: “She was absolutely adorable. It’s just horrible without her.

"Everybody that met her loved her. For instance I started taking her to a new dog groomers recently and even though we only went twice they messaged me because they remember her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had such a large personality for such a small dog.”

Mrs Logan added that Belle “loved to snuggle” and play with the family, adding: “Our home is so quiet and empty without her because she was involved in everything we did.

"If we were watching TV she would be sat next to you or if you were cooking she would be in the kitchen by our feet seeing what she could get.

"She was my first thought in the morning and the last at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She would have been with us for another 10 or 13 years. She didn’t deserve this.”

Mrs Logan added that despite having lived in Seacroft her whole life and never intended on leaving, the incident had made her feel “I wished I’d never lived here”.