Leeds Dock: Wanted man arrested after he was spotted 'hanging out of window' before jumping into water
Officers were called to The Boulevard, in Hunslet, shortly after 8am this morning (August 6) after reports of concern for a man’s safety.
They said: “The male was reported to be hanging out of a window in a tall building.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and fire crews were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that while enquiries were being made at the scene, the man appeared and ran to Leeds Dock where he entered the water.
They added: “He was promptly brought to safety where he was checked over by ambulance personnel.
“He was found to be wanted for several matters and was arrested and taken into custody.”