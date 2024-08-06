Leeds Dock: Wanted man arrested after he was spotted 'hanging out of window' before jumping into water

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024

A wanted man was caught by police after he was spotted “hanging out of a window”, before jumping into the water at Leeds Dock.

Officers were called to The Boulevard, in Hunslet, shortly after 8am this morning (August 6) after reports of concern for a man’s safety.

They said: “The male was reported to be hanging out of a window in a tall building.”

Police were called to concerns for a man's safety on August 6. He later jumped into Leeds Dock.Police were called to concerns for a man's safety on August 6. He later jumped into Leeds Dock.
Police were called to concerns for a man's safety on August 6. He later jumped into Leeds Dock. | National World

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and fire crews were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that while enquiries were being made at the scene, the man appeared and ran to Leeds Dock where he entered the water.

They added: “He was promptly brought to safety where he was checked over by ambulance personnel.

“He was found to be wanted for several matters and was arrested and taken into custody.”

