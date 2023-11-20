Leeds Dock: Serious sexual assault on 16-year-old girl reported as police set up scene near to River Aire
A police scene has been set up at Leeds Dock after a report of a serious sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The scene, next to the River Aire, follows an incident that was reported in the early hours of this morning (November 20).
Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident.