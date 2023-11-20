Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Dock: Serious sexual assault on 16-year-old girl reported as police set up scene near to River Aire

A police scene has been set up at Leeds Dock after a report of a serious sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl.
By James Connolly
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
The scene, next to the River Aire, follows an incident that was reported in the early hours of this morning (November 20).

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident.