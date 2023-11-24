Leeds Dock: Man bailed after being arrested on suspicion of raping teenage girl near River Aire
A man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl.
The 25-year-old was taken into police custody following the attack at Leeds Dock, near to the River Aire, that was reported in the early hours of Monday morning (November 20).
But police have now confirmed that the man has been bailed with conditions, as an investigation continues.
There was a significant police presence close to the Royal Armouries Museum soon after the incident was reported at the start of the week.
Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident.