Leeds Dock: Man arrested on suspicion of raping teenage girl following reported attack near River Aire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl after an incident at Leeds Dock.
The 25-year-old man remains in police custody following the attack near to the River Aire that was reported in the early hours of yesterday morning (November 20).
A police scene was set up close to the Royal Armouries Museum.
Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident.