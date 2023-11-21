Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Dock: Man arrested on suspicion of raping teenage girl following reported attack near River Aire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl after an incident at Leeds Dock.
The 25-year-old man remains in police custody following the attack near to the River Aire that was reported in the early hours of yesterday morning (November 20).

A police scene was set up close to the Royal Armouries Museum.

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are carrying out enquiries into the incident.