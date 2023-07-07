Darnell Hanley, of Luxor Road, Harehills, was in possession of more than £2,500 worth of drugs when he was stopped by officers earlier this year.

On July 6, Leeds Crown Court heard that the 23-year-old had been acting as a courier, but was spotted by police on patrol in Roundhay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black Volkswagen Golf he had been driving was pulled over outside the Co-op petrol station, in Street Lane, on the morning of May 24. Hanley quickly admitted that he was not insured and did not have a full driving license.

Darnell Hanley, 23, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for being in possession of class A drugs and for driving a car without insurance or a license. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

He then informed officers that he had something concealed in his pocket. They later found individually wrapped packets of crack cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Following Hanley’s arrest, police also found cash and two phones – an iPhone and a Nokia. Unusually, he offered up passwords for both of them so they could be searched, but examinations turned up no relevant information.

Hanley was strip searched and admitted to having more items in his underwear. Further wraps of cocaine were found, as well as more cash, which he insisted had been earned through DJ gigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total street value of the drugs found on the defendant was £2,540.

Hanley was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, heroine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, crack cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, MDMA; driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a license; and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

Prosecuting, Leila Taleb said: “Clearly, even if the defendant was not in a management role, he was carrying out an operational role lower down the chain. One would naturally have some awareness of the operation, even if he was not dealing directly to users.”

It was explained that Hanley was a member of the Hypa Crew, a group of DJs established in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kara Frith, for the defence, said: “Yes, he had drugs and, yes, he was going to deliver them to someone else, but he admitted this was a one off. There was nothing to suggest otherwise.

“He was not selling directly to users himself. He knew it was packaged for onward street dealing. It was a stupid, greedy decision that has had significant, life-changing consequences for him, his family, his partner and the Hypa Crew.”

Hanley, described as a “family man”, will miss the birth of his second daughter, as he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison – a decision which Judge Simon Batiste said brought him “no pleasure”.