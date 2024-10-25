Leeds District officers from West Yorkshire Police celebrated at awards evening at Elland Road stadium
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Leeds District Awards event, held last night (Thursday) at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium, rewarded those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty across a range of incidents, investigations, and community initiatives.
Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds was joined by members of the district’s senior leadership team and VIP guests from across the city.
Members of West Yorkshire Police Band performed as about 120 recipients and guests gathered in the Norman Hunter Suite to see a total of 20 team and individual awards presented.
Among the stories behind each award were examples of selfless commitment to public service, as well as dedication and tenacity to bring offenders to justice and keep communities safe.
A number of special category awards were also presented, including Police Community Support Officer of the Year, Special Constable of the Year, Employee of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Chief Superintendent Dodds said: “Each year, I am both humbled and incredibly proud to hear in detail about the truly inspiring work of the people we have picked out for recognition at the district awards.
“Policing is a challenging and increasingly complex business, and at the heart of it are individuals like these who continuously demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and public service. They should feel suitably proud of their achievements and the high standards they represent.
“These awards reflect the excellent work of police officers, staff, special constables, volunteers, partner agencies and community representatives across a range of issues and show just how vital that collective contribution is to keeping the communities of Leeds safe.”
West Yorkshire Police Federation was the main sponsor of the event with Chair Craig Nicholls QGM among the VIP guests. The Eastern Area of West Yorkshire Police Sports and Social Club also supported the event.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
District Commander’s Commendations were presented to:
- PC Lynsey Ibbotson - Leeds District Non-recent CSEA Team
- PC Sarah Berrell and PC Amanda Bassford - Leeds South ASB Team
- Section Officer Neal Carter – Patrol
- Patrol South Team 1 represented by Insp Kevin Lowther, PS Charlie Cater, PS Joe
- Addyman, PC Edward Robins and PC Christian Bean
- NPT Inner North West Team 2 – PS Simon Green, PC Jasmine Hanmer, PC
- Alexander Hemingway, PC Joe Button, and PCSO Rajesh Ramkissoon
- Neighbourhood Support Officer Robert Southwood
- Team of the Year Award – Operation Bronzestoke
Special Category Awards:
- PCSO of the Year Award – PCSO Janine Townend
- Special Constable of the Year Award – A/Section Officer James Filby
- Volunteer of the Year Award – Jenson Peacock
- Members of the Public (Contribution to Community Award) – Abdul Thomas
- Solving Problems with Partners Award – PC Philip Underdown
- Partner Agency of the Year – Leeds South Anti-Social Behaviour Team
- Student Officer of the Year Award – PC Patricia Jagodits
- Crime Investigation Award – DC Samantha Wilson
- Police Mentor of the Year Award – DC Sarah Shillito
- Outstanding Leadership Award – PS Sarah Jenness
- Employee of the Year Award – PC Lee Horne
- Lifetime Achievement Award – DS Andy Greatorex