Leeds degree student ran drug dealing operation from Burley flat, Leeds Crown Court told

Police seized drugs worth a total of more than £11,000 and more than £5,000 in cash from degree student Shadab Khan.

Leeds Crown Court heard police in an unmarked car spotted 25-year-old Khan holding a mobile phone while at the wheel of a Hyundai car on Victoria Court Mews in Burley area at 10.30pm on September 17 2019.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said police found 39 wraps of cannabis with a street value of £390 along with £245 cash in the passenger footwell.

Cannabis.

Officers seized two mobile phones and searched Khan's one bedroom flat in Burley Lodge Terrace, Burley.

They found £4,990 in cash in a bedside drawer and £350 in a rucksack.

The rucksack also contained 29 wraps of cocaine with a street value of £1,305

Officers also found cannabis worth more than £10,000 along with drug dealing paraphernalia.

Mr Adlington said police found a ledger on which a total sum of £64,071 was recorded between April and August 2019.

Khan's Nokia phone showed evidence of dealing texts between January 2019 to September 2019 and analysis showed it had been used in KIrkstall and Hyde Park.

Mr Adlington said Khan told police he started using cannabis while a student at Leeds University and ran up a debt.

Khan admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property in connection with the seized cash.

He also admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply on the basis that was holding it for someone else.

James Bourne-Arton, mitigating, said his parents had separated and Khan had been a father figure to his siblings from a young age and had supported them.

Mr Bourne-Arton said: "He has completed a degree and a masters degree."

Mr Bourne-Arton said Khan, of Saffron Drive, Allerton, Bradford, had turned to alcohol and cannabis and had watched his life "spiral out of control" for 18 months.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC handed Khan a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.