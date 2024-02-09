Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Bartlam was given a suspended sentence in May 2022 for growing cannabis, and warned at the time that he escaped custody by the "skin of his teeth". But as part of his punishment, he was given 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

The 34-year-old was returned to Leeds Crown Court in November after failing to comply with the unpaid work. It was his third breach of the suspended sentence. On that occasion, Judge Ray Singh warned him that he needed to keep all appointments or risk jail, and told him to come back to court this week. He jokingly told him to bring £5 for a bet, saying he did not think he could comply.

However, it was heard this week that despite making "significant progress" with the unpaid work, he had still missed appointments. Ordering him to stand, Judge Singh said: "We made a bet didn't we? Did you bring your money with you? You were supposed to bring £5. You say you have done your best but you have not kept your promise."

But Judge Singh relented and added: "You have done better than I thought you would. I will allow it to continue but I will add another 10 hours. Just get them done. I do not want to see you again."

Bartlam was jokingly bet £5 by a judge that he could keep his nose clean, but failed. (pics by National World / Getty)

Bartlam was found with £22,000 worth of cannabis growing his loft at his home on Latchmere View, West Park, in March 2021. The court heard that he had a £2,500 debt with his dealer, and was given the choice to either grow the plants, or to have debt collectors sent to his house. The court heard he "spent virtually every penny" on his cannabis habit at the time.