Leeds dealer's sentence delayed over drug-purity issue

Drake Glynn, who is being held on remand at HMP Leeds, appeared in court this week where he was due to be sentenced for intending to supply cocaine and ecstasy, and possessing criminal property.

But after the case was outlined by the Crown, Judge Simon Batiste stopped the proceedings after questioning the purity levels of the drugs, claiming it “has the potential to make a difference” to the 31-year-old’s overall sentence.

After being told there were no records of the drugs being tested, he adjourned the case until next month in order to have them fully analysed.

Leeds Crown Court.

Heather Gilmore, who was prosecuting the case, earlier said police went to Glynn’s house in Swinnow Road in Swinnow just after 11pm on June 23 for an unrelated matter in regard to a domestic violence complaint.

Upon finding needles and caps in the kitchen, they conducted a search and found a bag behind the sofa containing snap bags and scales.

They also found bags containing white rocks, with a street value estimated to be up to £1,750, although it was admitted this may be inaccurate because of the lack of analysis of the substances.

They came across a quantity of benzocaine, a type of mild anaesthetic that is often used in the cutting of cocaine.

They also found £800 of cash in a kitchen drawer and a Nokia mobile phone with messages related to the sale of cocaine and ecstasy, plus some that advertised the cost of the drugs.

Glynn was arrested and interviewed by police and gave largely no comments, but did claim he had saved up the £800 from his job.

He also said he used cannabis everyday and cocaine about three times a week. He denied selling drugs and using the mobile phone.

He later admitted selling cocaine and possessing criminal cash, and eventually admitted selling the ecstasy.

Appearing in court via video link, Glynn’s barrister Andrew Coleman was unable to mitigate after the judge opted to adjourn.