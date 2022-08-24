Leeds dealer jailed after serving undercover officer from home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer visited the Leeds home of Buster Carter three times in the space of nine days where he was able to buy crack cocaine each time.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the officer first went to Carter’s address on Autumn Place in Hyde Park on August 10 last year, wanting to buy three wraps of crack cocaine.

Carter said he didn’t have any but made a phone call to re-stock, and eventually handed over 157 mlgs of the drug which was later tested and found to be 72 per cent pure.

Buster Carter was selling crack from his home on Autumn Place.

The court was told that the officer saw inside the property and saw measuring spoons, pipes and scales on a table.

Four days later the same officer contacted him again and he was sold 58 mlgs of the drug, then again on August 18 where he was bought 107 mlgs.

Held on remand in HMP Leeds, the 47-year-old admitted three counts of supplying Class A drugs, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody.

Mitigating on his behalf, Stephen Welford said Carter made full admissions to the police, admitted the charges at the earliest opportunity, and that he was withdrawing from his own addiction.

The court was told he has previous convictions for drug possession, but one for dealing.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer told Carter: “These offences are so serious, only a prison sentence can be justified.”