Leeds dealer found with more than £12,000 worth of drugs after running from police

Jacob Martin, 30, of Sholebrook Place, was stopped by police officers who noticed his vehicle was lacking an MOT certificate.

When he was pulled over on April 24, two female officers could smell cannabis in the car and decided to search it. One of them spotted that he had more than one phone, as well as a bag containing cash, so immediately became suspicious that drug dealing was taking place.

But before Martin could be detained, he grabbed two rucksacks and ran. There was a short pursuit which became “violent”, according to officers, as the defendant was larger than both of them. They had to use incapacitant spray to stop him.

Jacob Martin, 30, was sentenced to four years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on July 6. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Martin was taken to a police station, but at some point following the arrest, the bag containing cash and the phones were taken from the car, which had been left unsecured.

However, the rucksacks that the defendant was carrying and a search of his home turned up a significant quantity of drugs that were valued between £12,000 and £14,000.

Martin was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B, cannabis; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, MDMA; and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C.

At Leeds Crown Court on July 6, Carmel Pearson, for the prosecution, said: “It is obvious that the defendant was a street dealer.”

However, it was explained that Martin had become involved in drug dealing to pay off a debt he owed.

Defence barrister Craig Sutcliffe said: “A chance meeting led to him being informed he owed a debt of £200, which would grow over time had he not cooperated by getting involved again.”

Martin had already been handed a suspended sentence for a drugs related offence in March last year.

Judge Ray Singh told the defendant: “It was with that suspended sentence in mind that you decided to continue being involved in the supply of drugs.

“It was said that your reason was a hang up in earlier offending and you owed money to others for your drug dealing, and were working to pay off the debt. But you had a significant amount of money and were more than capable of sorting out any debt you say you had.”