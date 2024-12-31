Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer who tried to flee police before crashing his car said he was forced to sell over an outstanding vet’s bill.

Graham Tolson said he was threatened after his dog bit another belonging to a dealer, and was told he owed £7,000 or he and his family would be harmed.

Tolson was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after police found him to be holding almost 50 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in Meanwood.

Plain-clothes police spotted Tolson sat in a Volkswagen Tiguan parked on Beckhill Approach shortly before 2pm on May 21.

Graham Tolson (pictured left) said he was forced into selling drugs after his dog bit another belonging to a dealer, weho demanded he pay the £7,000 vet's bill. | WYP / National World

Suspecting he was involved in drug dealing, they went to his car but he quickly drove off at speed, taking a blind corner and losing control of the car before striking a barrier. Tolson, who was already banned from the road, had only driven around 100 metres before the crash.

The 49-year-old got out and tried to hide in nearby long grass but was quickly found and arrested. A pink tube was found underneath him that contained 24 wraps of crack cocaine and 25 of heroin.

He was searched and 27 grams of cannabis was found on him, along with scales and dealer bags.

Tolson, of Raywood Close, Yeadon, told police he had been threatened with kidnap to pay off the debt he owed from the dog attack, so was told to sell drugs. This basis of plea was accepted by the Crown, prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore told the court.

Tolson has 35 previous convictions for 118 offences dating back to 1987, but none for drug dealing. They were mainly for dishonesty and driving related matters.

He admitted two offences of dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving and driving while banned.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said it was an “unusual situation”, because most defendants caught dealing rack up a debt through their own drug addiction.

He said: “He came to be in the situation where this debt had to be managed by him. It’s clearly accepted there were alternative ways of dealing with the debt, that’s the real learning experience for him.”

He said Tolson “panicked” when he saw the officers approaching him, and either did not know they were officers or did not trust they were.

He added: “Nevertheless, it does not excuse his actions.”

Tolson appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he has been held on remand for 221 days.

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 30 months, and banned him from driving for 51 months. He will need to take an extended driving test to get his licence back.