The insistence of a dad who drank all day before getting behind the wheel and caused the death of his son has been described as being “beyond comprehension”.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Rycroft was killed on August 5 when a car struck him as he attempted to cross the M62 with his father, Matthew Rycroft after their car crashed. Due to a disability, Callum had little speed awareness.

This was after Matthew Rycroft’s parents pleaded with him not to drive after drinking so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Harehills, admitted manslaughter during a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court today. He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Callum Rycroft died after being hit by a car on the M62. (pic by WYP)

Tom Neofytou from the CPS said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident involving the death of a 12-year-old boy.

“His father’s insistence on driving whilst under the influence of alcohol is beyond comprehension. Rycroft continued to drive despite his parents’ best efforts to stop him. His decision to leave the scene of the crash and attempt to cross the motorway whilst responsible for a young boy was reckless folly.

“Callum paid the ultimate price for his father’s careless and criminal actions, and the rest of his family are left to mourn his loss. Our deepest sympathies remain with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Rycroft had visited his parents in Huddersfield with his son Callum and had been drinking throughout the day. His parents urged him not to drive and offered him a place to stay overnight, but Rycroft refused and drove away.

His parents called him and urged him to stop driving, but ignored them. Callum was heard in the background saying: “Dad… won’t stop.”

They also tried to follow him, but Rycroft ignored them, and his Audi was seen driving erratically in Huddersfield, before joining the M62 at junction 25.

Witnesses report seeing Matthew Rycroft swerve across lanes on the motorway before colliding with a crash barrier. Rycroft then managed to exit the motorway at Hartshead services, where he failed to negotiate a sharp bend on the slip road, before hitting the kerb and overturning the van.