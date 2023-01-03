Christopher Driscoll said he was “shocked and surprised” that police had attended his home in Whitkirk, saying the incident left him “scared”. He said the specially-trained officers – who police have said were not armed at the time – told him and his 12-year-old son that the incident could have led to a tactical firearms unit being sent.

Mr Driscoll also complained about his neighbour contacting the police, saying he would have addressed the issue himself had he known was his son was doing.

Police were called to the property in Hollyshaw Lane just before 8.15pm on December 22. Mr Driscoll said that police spoke to him, his wife and their son about the issue, adding: “They said they were armed response team and if they had not been in the area then the SWAT team would have been out.

West Yorkshire Police have said previously that possession of a BB guns that looks like a real firearm in a public place will amount to an offence of possession of an imitation firearm, regardless of the power of the gun itself. Photo: Ian Robinson

"They said, ‘We either take your son in to custody or take the gun’. I couldn’t believe it. It was a scary situation.”

Mr Driscoll said his son had got the BB gun the previous Christmas when he was told he must only use it in the house or in the garden and must not fire it at other properties. He added: “They took the gun in the end, saying it’s a firearm, even though it’s a bright blue toy gun.

"I was walking the dog before and went past the neighbour and he was looking out the window and on the phone. He knows where I live so could’ve easily come round. If he had told me then I would have gone absolutely mad at [my son].”

Mr Driscoll said that he and his wife were “waiting on tenterhooks” to find out if the police would take further action, but West Yorkshire Police have said that the matter is now concluded.

A force spokesperson said: “Police received a report from a resident of pellets striking their property that were believed to have been fired by a youth seen inside an address in Hollyshaw Lane.

"The incident was assessed as not requiring the deployment of armed officers, but firearms trained officers who were not armed at the time were conducting violent crime reduction work nearby and responded. The officers attended the address, and it was established that a 12-year-old boy had been firing a BB gun from his bedroom window.

“He was spoken to in front of his parents and given appropriate advice about the potential impact that the use of such imitation firearms can have, including the type of police response that it can attract. The BB gun, described as a black and blue Glock type pistol, was handed over to the officers. A crime was recorded but has been finalised with no further action required.