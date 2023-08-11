Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Crown Court: Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder of three children in Huddersfield

A woman has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three children in West Yorkshire.
By PA reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

The 34-year-old was arrested after a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were discovered with serious stab wounds at a house in Huddersfield earlier this year.

On Friday she pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder over a video link to Leeds Crown Court. Abdul Iqbal KC, defending, said that after a psychiatric evaluation, two experts agreed that the defendant “did not suffer with the legal definition of insanity” and was fit to plead.

But, Mr Iqbal said, both had agreed she was “labouring under mental health problems when she committed these acts” and had recommended a hospital order as the appropriate sentence.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC told the defendant she would be sentenced at a later date when further pre-sentence reports have been prepared. She was remanded in custody until then.