Leeds Crown Court: West Yorkshire teenager who 'idolised' mass murderer found guilty of planning terror attack

A teenage terrorist from West Yorkshire who “idolised” a mass murderer of Muslims has been found guilty of preparing an extreme right-wing attack in the region.

By Nick Frame
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:46 BST

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, was 15 when he conducted a scouting trip on a mosque in Keighley after stealing his father’s Lexus car and then crashing it into a fence, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Police said wanted to follow the man who shot dead 51 people in the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. He was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism.

Prosecutors said the boy, who lived near Bradford, had shown support for Brenton Tarrant, who filmed himself killing people in the two mosques in 2019.

The unnamed teenager was found guilty of preparing for a terror attack.
Jurors were shown a pictogram drawn by the boy in a notebook manifesto which shows a stickman surrounded by a swastika and an SS symbol as well as the names of some of the most notorious killers of recent years.

Police said he had a settled plan to conduct his own extreme right-wing inspired attack in the summer of 2022.

The teenager was found guilty of one offence of preparing acts of terrorism this morning after a three-week-long trial.

He had already admitted five other terrorism offences and possessing a bladed article. The teenager will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Today’s verdict follows a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

“We are satisfied this individual acted in isolation and responded swiftly to prevent this escalating further.

“We’d like to reassure the public that there is no specific or increased threat to local communities as a result of this case.”

Chief Superintendent Rob McCoubrey, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We recognise that the details of this case will cause understandable concern, particularly for those from our Muslim communities.

“Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to be visible locally and will be on hand to speak to people regarding any concerns they may have.

“We work closely with Counter Terrorism Policing North East and our partners to act on any information that indicates a potential threat to our communities.”

Both officers urged anyone with concerns to call police on 0800 789321.