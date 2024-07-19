Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been jailed after being convicted of multiple rape and sexual assault offences against women in Leeds.

One of the men, Ibrahima Krubally, aged 21, of Gledhow Road, Leeds, was extradited from Germany after a Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TaCA) warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to attend a previous court hearing.

Krubally and his co-defendant Ibrahim Kone, aged 24, of Moor Crescent Chase, Leeds, were both found guilty of offences following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and were sentenced today (Friday, July 19).

Krubally was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after being convicted of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Kone was sentenced to eight years imprisonment after being convicted of one count of rape.

Detective Constable Samantha Wilson, from the Leeds District CID team who led the investigation, welcomed the guilty verdict.

She said: “I would like to thank the victims in this case, who have shown such bravery in coming forward and have been commended for their courage in giving evidence against both defendants in court.

“There is no doubt that Kone and Krubally have caused both victims significant physiological and physical harm because of their actions”.

Leeds Crown Court heard the offending had taken place in the early hours of Saturday, July 3, 2021 against two female victims who were on a night out in Leeds as part of a visit to West Yorkshire.

Kone spotted both victims while they were outside a fast-food restaurant and engaged them in conversation before inviting them to a house party.

The women later attended at a house in the Harehills area where they were met by Kone and a man who proved to be Krubally. Both victims were then seriously sexually assaulted.

Detective Inspector Richard James, of Leeds District CID, added: “This has been a long and complex investigation which started in 2021. Unfortunately, the victims wait for justice was prolonged by Krubally leaving the country during court proceedings.

“I hope this case demonstrates that we will work with our counterparts internationally to ensure that dangerous offenders cannot evade prosecution by fleeing overseas.

“I also hope their convictions and the prison sentences they have now been given provide some closure for their victims and reassurance in the wider community.”