Leeds Crown Court: Teenager denies series of street robberies as trial date set
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A teenager has denied a series of street robberies in Leeds.
Appearing before Leeds Crown Court this morning (August 8), Marius Mihai pleaded not guilty to six counts of robbery.
The 19-year-old, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, also denied a charge of fraud by false representation.
The offences are alleged to have occurred between May 27 and July 8 this year.
A trial date was set for January 7.
Mihai, who appeared via video link from HMP Doncaster, was remanded in custody.