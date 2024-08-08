Leeds Crown Court: Teenager denies series of street robberies as trial date set

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:57 GMT
A teenager has denied a series of street robberies in Leeds.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court this morning (August 8), Marius Mihai pleaded not guilty to six counts of robbery.

Marius Mihai, 19, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, pleaded not guilty to six counts of robbery and one count of fraud by false representation. | James Hardisty

The 19-year-old, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, also denied a charge of fraud by false representation.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between May 27 and July 8 this year.

A trial date was set for January 7.

Mihai, who appeared via video link from HMP Doncaster, was remanded in custody.

