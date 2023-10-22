Leeds Crown Court Round-up: Twelve callous criminals who have been locked up this week

Dealers caught with £8,000 worth of drugs at Leeds Festival, a pervert who was caught by police three times before eventually being jailed, a rapist who ruined the life of a 10-year-old girl and man who killed another on a Leeds streets with a single punch.
These are the heartless criminals who have faced justice this week at Leeds Crown Court, with jail sentences ranging from just a few months up to many years.
Just a few of the faces who are starting jail sentences this week. (pics by WYP) Photo: WYP
Hotaj was found in an end-terrace property on Garton Terrace on Richmond Hill tending to a cannabis farm worth upwards of half-a-million pounds. More than 290 cannabis plants were found across four floors, along with the professional set-up of lamps, filters and fans to ensure the plants grow. The 29-year-old was given 22 months’ jail after the judge said he played a "significant role” in the operation. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
Stephen Lemon was jailed this week after footage was found of him having sex with a woman to which she had not given consent. The 49-year-old, who has along history of violence against women, admitted a charge of voyeurism, along with three counts of breach of a restraining order and making threats with a knife.
The court was told that Lemon had only been released from prison when he began trying to confront the woman, despite being warned to stay away from her. Lemon, formerly of Westgate, Wakefield, but now of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
Monster Michael King was handed an 11-year extended jail sentence this week after being found guilty after a trial of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl. The 33-year-old was convicted of three counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of sexual assault and one of inciting or engaging in sexual activity with a child. King, who is from the Farsley area, targeted the child over a series of months. A statement from the child's mother was presented the court and read: "It’s absolutely devastating. It’s an experience that can’t be undone or taken away. We have had to put our faith in the British justice system and it’s not been easy. What happened to her is simply horrifying." (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP