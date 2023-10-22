Leeds Crown Court Round-up: Twelve callous criminals who have been locked up this week

3 . Stephen Lemon

Stephen Lemon was jailed this week after footage was found of him having sex with a woman to which she had not given consent. The 49-year-old, who has along history of violence against women, admitted a charge of voyeurism, along with three counts of breach of a restraining order and making threats with a knife. The court was told that Lemon had only been released from prison when he began trying to confront the woman, despite being warned to stay away from her. Lemon, formerly of Westgate, Wakefield, but now of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP