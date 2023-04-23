Leeds Crown Court Round-up: The faces of nine criminals who faced justice this week

2 . Rayan Mohamed

Rayan Mohamed became involved in a terrifying machete fight on Haslewood Drive in Burmantofts just after midday on April 1, 2021. It involved three men armed with the razor-sharp swords. He was slashed across the face during the melee, but police were able to track 21-year-old Mohamed to his home in Burmantofts Street by the blood trail he left behind from his injuries. He was given an 18 months’ jail that will run alongside an existing five-year sentence he received for another machete attack. Photo: WYP