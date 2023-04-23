Leeds Crown Court Round-up: The faces of nine criminals who faced justice this week

A gun-toting robber who was tackled by a shop cleaner and a paedophile who was brought to justice more than 40 years after abused a young girl.
Others include a man who killed his brother during an horrific car crash, a sneak thief who managed to steal more than £250,000 worth of cars around Leeds and West Yorkshire, and a machete-wielding thug who was caught when police followed a blood trail to his front door.
1. Court round -up
The criminals put behind bars this week. Photo: WYP
2. Rayan Mohamed
Rayan Mohamed became involved in a terrifying machete fight on Haslewood Drive in Burmantofts just after midday on April 1, 2021. It involved three men armed with the razor-sharp swords. He was slashed across the face during the melee, but police were able to track 21-year-old Mohamed to his home in Burmantofts Street by the blood trail he left behind from his injuries. He was given an 18 months’ jail that will run alongside an existing five-year sentence he received for another machete attack. Photo: WYP
3. Marlon Stewart
Gun-carrying Stewart went on a rampage robbing teenagers in a park, then targeted two shops in the Roundhay area of Leeds in the space of a few minutes. But the masked robber met his match in the second shop, when the store cleaner tackled him and wrestled the gun, which turned out to be a plastic BB weapon, from his grip. The have-a-go hero was later praised by police for his bravery. Stewart, 37, was handed an extended jail term of 15 years and four months. Photo: WYP
4. Eric Sawyer
Eric Sawyer was convicted after a trial of forcing a girl aged 10 into sex more than two decades ago. Told by a judge that was "still in denial" about this sordid secret, the court was told how girl, who is now a woman, had been forced into silence by Sawyer. The 55-year-old from Middleton was jailed for 13 years. Photo: WYP