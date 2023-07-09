Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Leeds Crown Court Round-up: The criminals who faced justice this week

A one-legged rapist, a child-abusing police officer and a woman who severed a nightclubber’s eyelid during a horror attack are among those who were jailed this week.
By Nick Frame
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

In other cases, multiple defendants caught dealing drugs were locked up, as was a thug who spent yeas controlling his girlfriend, demanding she stay away from her family and friends and beat her with a broken broom handle.

The criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week. (pic by WYP)

1. Court Round-up

The criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Joseph Smith was described as "intelligent" by the judge, questioning why he turned to selling cocaine and ketamine. When they searched his home they found more than £35,000 in bundles, designer clothing and a starter pistol. The 23-year-old had since turned his life around and turned his back on dealing, but the judge said the crimes were so serious, only a custodial sentence would suffice, describing it as a "tragedy". (pic by WYP)

2. Joseph Smith

Joseph Smith was described as "intelligent" by the judge, questioning why he turned to selling cocaine and ketamine. When they searched his home they found more than £35,000 in bundles, designer clothing and a starter pistol. The 23-year-old had since turned his life around and turned his back on dealing, but the judge said the crimes were so serious, only a custodial sentence would suffice, describing it as a "tragedy". (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Monster Gareth Conlon was finally jailed more than two decades after he raped a teenage girl as she slept. Conlon, who only has one leg, was found guilty after a trial in which the jury heard that the 41-year-old, who only 19 at the time, told the girl to "shut up" as he assaulted her. Telling him he had "shown no remorse or contrition", the judge jailed him for 11 years. (pic by WYP)

3. Gareth Conlon

Monster Gareth Conlon was finally jailed more than two decades after he raped a teenage girl as she slept. Conlon, who only has one leg, was found guilty after a trial in which the jury heard that the 41-year-old, who only 19 at the time, told the girl to "shut up" as he assaulted her. Telling him he had "shown no remorse or contrition", the judge jailed him for 11 years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Toni Hughes tried to claim self defence after attacking a woman in a Leeds nightclub with such ferocity she almost severed the victim's eyelid. But CCTV showed that after a confrontation, the other woman had walked away before Hughes made her way back towards her and "blindsided" her with a punch. It was thought that the ring she was wearing caused the horrific cut. Hughes, who is 37, has a history of violence. She was jailed for 20 months.

4. Toni Hughes

Toni Hughes tried to claim self defence after attacking a woman in a Leeds nightclub with such ferocity she almost severed the victim's eyelid. But CCTV showed that after a confrontation, the other woman had walked away before Hughes made her way back towards her and "blindsided" her with a punch. It was thought that the ring she was wearing caused the horrific cut. Hughes, who is 37, has a history of violence. She was jailed for 20 months. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3