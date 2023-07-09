4 . Toni Hughes

Toni Hughes tried to claim self defence after attacking a woman in a Leeds nightclub with such ferocity she almost severed the victim's eyelid. But CCTV showed that after a confrontation, the other woman had walked away before Hughes made her way back towards her and "blindsided" her with a punch. It was thought that the ring she was wearing caused the horrific cut. Hughes, who is 37, has a history of violence. She was jailed for 20 months. Photo: WYP