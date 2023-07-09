A one-legged rapist, a child-abusing police officer and a woman who severed a nightclubber’s eyelid during a horror attack are among those who were jailed this week.
In other cases, multiple defendants caught dealing drugs were locked up, as was a thug who spent yeas controlling his girlfriend, demanding she stay away from her family and friends and beat her with a broken broom handle.
1. Court Round-up
The criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
2. Joseph Smith
Joseph Smith was described as "intelligent" by the judge, questioning why he turned to selling cocaine and ketamine. When they searched his home they found more than £35,000 in bundles, designer clothing and a starter pistol. The 23-year-old had since turned his life around and turned his back on dealing, but the judge said the crimes were so serious, only a custodial sentence would suffice, describing it as a "tragedy". (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
3. Gareth Conlon
Monster Gareth Conlon was finally jailed more than two decades after he raped a teenage girl as she slept. Conlon, who only has one leg, was found guilty after a trial in which the jury heard that the 41-year-old, who only 19 at the time, told the girl to "shut up" as he assaulted her. Telling him he had "shown no remorse or contrition", the judge jailed him for 11 years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
4. Toni Hughes
Toni Hughes tried to claim self defence after attacking a woman in a Leeds nightclub with such ferocity she almost severed the victim's eyelid. But CCTV showed that after a confrontation, the other woman had walked away before Hughes made her way back towards her and "blindsided" her with a punch. It was thought that the ring she was wearing caused the horrific cut. Hughes, who is 37, has a history of violence. She was jailed for 20 months. Photo: WYP