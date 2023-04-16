Kevin Woodward

This 36-year-old “career” burglar ransacked the home of an elderly couple and stole their car and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. The police traced him by his blood left at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Bayliss jailed him for 876 days – almost 29 months – and said: “You are a career burglar, there was a degree of planning and you invaded someone’s home.”

The criminals who have faced justice this week in the city: Philip Parkin, Jay Hemsley, Dorjan Mera and Jamie Ross.

Philip Parkin

The 71-year-old pedophile asked a 12-year-old girl if she would have sex with her father – but he was talking to an undercover police officer. As well as finding the chats with the decoy profile, police also found 22 indecent images of children, ranging from Category A – the most serious – to Category B and C. He was jailed for 30 months and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorjan Mera

The 22-year-old Albanian cannabis farmer was caught tending to house farm in Leeds, and falsely claimed he was trafficked to the UK or his family would be killed. Jailing him for 18 months, Recorder Mark McKone KC said had not been forced into travelling, and had come for “economic reasons”.

Jay Hemsley

The 27-year-old from Belle Isle stabbed and strangled a friend who refused to give him money. After the attack he took the victim’s bank card and later attempted to use it. The serious assault was reported to the police and Hemsley was arrested the same day. Hemsley was sentenced to 106 months for Section 18 wounding, one year for fraud and one year for strangulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Ross

The vile drunk stamped a woman’s dog to death then dumped its body in her garden bin. When she asked him about the pet’s whereabouts, he told her: “I think I stamped on it.” Becoming aggressive with her, he made threats to kill her, telling her: “I’ll do it quicker than I did the dog.” The judge, Recorder Mark McKone KC jailed him for 20 months.

Jaheim Whitelay

This 20-year-old drug dealer was stopped by police in Leeds as he was riding in a taxi, and was found to have a machete with a 40cm blade down his trousers. They also found 18 wraps of heroin with a street value of £190 and a small amount of cannabis on him. Judge Robin Mairs gave him 45 months in a young offenders institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Culshaw

The “idiotic” balaclava-wearing robber forced his way into a home and demanded money and cigarettes. Following his arrest and interview, he claimed he was somewhere else at the time of the robbery, and that the £100 were from his wages. He later admitted the robbery. Recorder Mark McKone KC jailed him for three years.

Alison Bulmer