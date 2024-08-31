Leeds Crown Court: Police officer left with broken ankle in struggle to arrest wanted man
Michael Nuttall, who had been living on the streets, was wanted on recall to prison when officers approached him on June 29.
But when the 38-year-old resisted arrest, a scuffle broke out that resulted in a female police officer suffering a “grim” injury.
Nuttall, of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of wounding without intent and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (August 29).
The court heard that the defendant, who appeared via video link from HMP Lincoln, already had 29 convictions for 108 previous offences.
Defending, Martin Marrow said: “Every time he comes out of prison, it is like a revolving door. He is almost institutionalised. Accommodation is also an issue.”
Judge Christopher Batty said: “It’s sad that you’re in this cycle that you can’t break. I hope that when you are released, you are able to make a fresh start.
“You have been a nuisance, as far as the police are concerned.
“That has brought you into connection with this officer in the past. She was only doing her job and had to arrest you because a warrant was outstanding.
“But you just didn’t go. In kicking off in the way you did, another officer got knocked to one side, so when he came back, this officer went over and cracked her ankle.
“That is grim for anyone. Police officers have to be protected by court, so I can’t overlook it.”
He was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment.