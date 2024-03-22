Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eugene McCarthy, now 59, was aged 14-15 when he abused two young girls in the 1970s and 1980s. At his sentencing hearing today (Friday March 22), Leeds Crown Court heard McCarthy’s serious abuse took various forms, including oral penetration, and had a “devastating” impact on the victims’ lives as children and adults.

When the victims reported the historic abuse to the police, McCarthy, of Glen Road, Morley, denied the offences. He was unanimously convicted of three counts of indecent assault and three counts of indecency with a child following a trial earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little mitigation was offered for McCarthy after the judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, made clear he was not passing an immediate custodial sentence.

Eugene McCarthy, now 59, has been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for sexually abusing two young girls when he was a teenager (Stock image by Adobe Stock/National World)

Recorder Hawks said the law required him to put himself in the position of a court more than 40 years ago, and pass the sentence that would have been handed to McCarthy had he been caught as a teenager.

Sentencing McCarthy to nine months in custody, suspended for two years, Recorder Hawks said the abuse had “blighted the victims’ lives” as children.

He added: “The abuse has continued to have a devastating effect on their adult lives. When you were confronted with these allegations you denied the offences and stood trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I note that you still deny committing these offences. In sentencing you I can't give you any credit for saving those women from the ordeal of the trial process, or credit for you exhibiting any remorse.

“Notwithstanding the effect these offences have undoubtedly had on these unfortunate women, no public interest will be served today in me passing a sentence of immediate custody for you, which will be merely for a matter of months”.