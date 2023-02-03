Peter Suscenko, 72, was sentenced today (Friday) at Leeds Crown Court for offences which first occurred against a young girl in Leeds during the early 1980s.

A report of rape was made to police via social services in 1982 and although it was fully investigated remained undetected at the time.

In 2018, the case was reviewed by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team, who were able to use forensic advances in technology to progress matters.

Peter Suscenko, 72, was sentenced today (Friday) at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: WYP

This led to Suscenko, of Seldon Street in Bradford, being charged in February 2022 with rapes and indecent assaults against the victim.

Suscenko denied the charges which led to the trial at Leeds Crown Court, where he was found guilty of rape and four counts of indecent assault.

Detective Sergeant Richard Ord, from the Major Investigation Review Team, said:

“We would like to thank the victim for the great bravery and courage she has shown throughout the investigation and subsequent proceedings.

“We hope today’s outcome will give her some form of closure and allow her to move forward with her life, knowing that her attacker is finally behind bars.

“Suscenko probably thought he would never go to jail for what he had done, but advances in forensic technology meant we were able to fully review the evidence and charge him with these offences.

